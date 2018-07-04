Amid complaints, Wilmington considers new dirt bike rules

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The city of Wilmington is considering cracking down on dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles that some residents and officials say are becoming a safety hazard.

The News Journal reports a city councilman proposed an ordinance this week that would allow police to confiscate parked “off-highway vehicles” if they are unregistered or if they are not securely locked up by a wheel clamp or otherwise immobilized.

Councilman Bob Williams says the point is to discourage illegal ridership. He says the vehicles are a danger and that police have a policy of not chasing illegal drivers because it’s not worth the safety risk.

City resident Mark Metzelaar says the vehicles speed loudly through the streets, “menacing the city.”

