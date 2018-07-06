Listen Live Sports

Angola court acquits 2 reporters accused of insulting state

July 6, 2018 10:20 am
 
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A journalist and human rights activist in Angola says he has been acquitted of charges that he insulted the state for reporting on alleged corruption involving a former attorney general.

Rafael Marques de Morais announced the news Friday on Twitter.

He and another journalist, Mariano Bras Lourenco, had been indicted for the publication of a report two years ago on an allegedly unethical real estate deal linked to the attorney general at the time.

The Portuguese news agency Lusa reported that a court in the southern African nation’s capital, Luanda, acquitted both men.

Angolan President Joao Lourenco, a former defense minister, replaced longtime leader Jose Eduardo dos Santos after elections last year and has pledged to fight corruption.

