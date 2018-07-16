Listen Live Sports

AP PHOTOS: Side by side, Trump, Putin stress ‘no collusion’

July 16, 2018 5:33 pm
 
< a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin met behind closed doors for two-plus hours Monday in their long-awaited summit — then addressed the world in an extraordinary news conference.

Trump delivered what amounted to a warm embrace to the man who for years has been isolated by the U.S. and Western allies for Russia’s activities in Ukraine, Syria and beyond.

He said he and Putin “spent a great deal of time” discussing allegations of Russian election meddling, but he declined the opportunity to denounce Putin for the interference efforts. For his part, Putin said he did indeed want Trump to win in 2016 — because of his policies — but took no action to make it happen.

Here’s a collection of images chronicling Monday’s widely watched event.

