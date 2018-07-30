Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

AP PHOTOS: Zimbabwe votes in historic post-Mugabe elections

July 30, 2018 11:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Across Zimbabwe, millions of voters lined up to cast their ballots in crucial presidential and parliamentary elections, the first since the country’s independence in 1980 without Robert Mugabe as a candidate.

Voting generally was peaceful. President Emmerson Mnangagwa cast his ballot in the central city of Kwekwe, where bystanders watched silently, unsmiling.

Opposition candidate Nelson Chamisa was greeted with cheers when he voted in Harare’s Kuwadzana township. And the 94-year-old Mugabe was met by an enthusiastic crowd at his polling station in Harare’s Highfield township.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington