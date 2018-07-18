Listen Live Sports

Arkansas says search for lethal injection drugs on hold

July 18, 2018 2:45 pm
 
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas prison officials say their search for new lethal injection drugs is on hold until the Legislature adds manufacturers to a law that keeps the state’s suppliers of execution drugs secret.

The Department of Correction said on Wednesday it hasn’t been actively looking for execution drugs since March, citing recent rulings by the state Supreme Court that a 2015 law does not allow officials to withhold the identities of drug manufacturers. Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he supports a proposal by the department that would keep manufacturers’ identities secret.

Arkansas does not have a supply of vecuronium bromide, one of the three drugs used in the lethal injection process. Its supply of the drug expired in March.

