All clear given at Army Reserve base after shooter reported

July 10, 2018 7:19 pm
 
SEAGOVILLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say someone accidentally firing a gun appears to be what led to the evacuation of an Army Reserve center in Texas.

Seagoville police Chief Ray Calverley said Tuesday that they’re still trying to determine who fired the weapon. Authorities in the community just southeast of Dallas say several law enforcement agencies responded Tuesday morning after a 911 caller who was at the center reported there was an active shooter.

The buildings at the center were cleared and searched. Police say a bullet fragment was found on the floor of one building.

No injuries were reported and those who were part of the evacuation have been allowed to return.

