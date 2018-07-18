Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

As state of emergency ends, Turkey mulls new terror laws

July 18, 2018 3:43 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — As Turkey’s controversial two-year-long state of emergency comes to an end, the government is set to introduce new anti-terrorism laws that the opposition insists are just as oppressive.

Turkey declared a state of emergency after a failed coup in 2016 and extended it seven times. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pledged not to prolong it when it expires at midnight Wednesday.

Instead, Parliament is scheduled to debate government-proposed legislation that would allow authorities to press ahead with mass dismissals of civil servants and hold suspects for up to 12 days.

Under the state of emergency, Turkey has arrested over 75,000 people for alleged links to Fethullah Gulen, a U.S.-based cleric whom Ankara blames for the failed attempt. Some 130,000 civil servants have been purged from government jobs.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Gulen denies involvement.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington