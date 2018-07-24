Listen Live Sports

Atlantic City police officer charged with threatening man

July 24, 2018 12:46 pm
 
PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (AP) — An off-duty police officer in New Jersey has been charged with threatening to kill another man.

Authorities say the victim had called Pleasantville police Friday night to tell officers he was being followed by another vehicle.

The man then met officers in front of the police station and gave them details about the vehicle.

Police say they had tracked down 22-year-old Alim Adams, who is a special law enforcement officer in Atlantic City and questioned him. Officers say they arrested and charged Adams with making terroristic threats.

It wasn’t known Tuesday if Adams had an attorney.

Atlantic City police have declined comment on the matter and Adams’ job status.

