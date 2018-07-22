Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Civil rights suit planned after 911 caller killed by police

July 22, 2018 8:22 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys for a woman who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer after she called 911 to report a possible assault are working on a civil rights complaint.

Justine Ruszczyk Damond was shot by former Minneapolis police Officer Mohamed Noor in July 2017. Ruszczyk was engaged to Don Damond. Attorney Robert Bennett says he plans to file a lawsuit Monday in federal court.

Prosecutors say Noor was in a squad car’s passenger seat when he shot Damond through the driver’s side window after she approached the vehicle. They say there’s no evidence Noor encountered a threat that justified deadly force.

No further details about the complaint have been released. A news conference is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

