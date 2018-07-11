Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Audit: Baltimore program paid youths for work they didn’t do

July 11, 2018 8:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore city audit says that at least 11 people were paid by a city youth employment program for work they didn’t do last summer.

The Baltimore Sun reports that a decades-old program that employs city residents aged 14 to 21 during summer used “pay cards” instead of paychecks to compensate participants last year.

Released on Wednesday, the audit narrowed in on pay cards issued by YouthWorks that were never activated. YouthWorks has confirmed 11 of those involved improper payments and roughly $3,750 was not recouped.

The audit says a lack of oversight allowed people who didn’t work to be paid.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

About 7,500 people were employed through the program last year. Mayor Catherine E. Pugh says the city needs to put in place more oversight.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington