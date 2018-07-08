Listen Live Sports

Authorities: Deadly force ‘only option’ in Florida shooting

July 8, 2018 3:07 pm
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities say a man fatally shot by police had been hospitalized multiple times for psychiatric treatment.

In a report by The Florida Times-Union, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Chief of Investigations Chris Butler said 52-year-old Harold Eugene Kraai was hospitalized for mental health issues four times since 2009.

Butler said police also responded to his Jacksonville address eight times since 2016 for calls including domestic violence, an auto theft investigation and a suicide threat.

Butler said Officer R.W. Futch had no option except deadly force when Kraai charged him with a knife outside Kraai’s home Saturday.

Butler said Kraai’s mother called police when he became violent toward others in the home. Kraai also called 911, telling the dispatcher he was suicidal.

Futch is on paid administrative leave while state authorities review the shooting.

Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com

