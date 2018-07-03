Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Correction: Police Shooting-Maryland story

July 3, 2018 5:24 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — In a story July 2 about Baltimore police shooting a man on the medical campus of the University of Maryland, The Associated Press reported erroneously that police fatally wounded him. The man was shot June 28, but survived. Also, police misspelled the names of the officers involved. They are Epifano Torres Jr. and Tankeisha Cokley.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Baltimore police name officers in shooting of man at clinic

Baltimore police have released the names of the officers involved in the shooting of a man at a mental health clinic

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police have released the names of the officers involved in the shooting of a man at a mental health clinic.

Spokesman T.J. Smith said Thursday that the officers shot the 27-year-old man after he charged them with a knife on the medical campus of the University of Maryland, Baltimore.

In a statement Monday, the department said the man is in stable condition.

The statement identifies the officers as Epifano Torres Jr. and Tankeisha Cokley. Torres has been on the force for six years and Cokley, five.

Smith said the man acted erratically and threw chairs in a waiting room. Smith said officers asked the man “multiple times” to drop the knife before he charged.

The races of those involved have not been released.

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington