Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Ben & Jerry’s, advocacy group: Farm worker program a success

July 25, 2018 3:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) — Ben & Jerry’s and the group Migrant Justice say an agreement that the ice cream company signed last year to improve pay and working conditions of laborers on farms that provide the company milk has been a success during trying dairy times.

Ben & Jerry’s signed the “Milk with Dignity” agreement in October, believed to be the first of its kind in the U.S. dairy industry.

The company pays a premium to participating farmers who agree to adhere to certain labor and housing standards, including meeting Vermont’s minimum wage, offering five paid sick days and five paid vacation days a year.

The company says 72 farms in the Northeast have enrolled in the program, and over 300 farm workers and farmers have participated in education sessions.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington