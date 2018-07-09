Beshear announces candidacy for Kentucky governor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Republican governor and Democratic attorney general have faced off in court at least eight times since 2016. Now voters could finally get a chance to settle the feud next year.

Andy Beshear announced Monday he’ll seek the Democratic nomination for governor in 2019. He is the first candidate to formally enter the race, as Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has not said whether he will seek re-election.

Beshear’s announcement has been expected for months. He and Bevin have had a bitter relationship, highlighted by Beshear’s multiple lawsuits against the governor for his use of executive authority. Their latest clash was over a new law Bevin signed making changes to Kentucky’s underfunded pension system. The law prompted thousands of teachers to protest at the Capitol, forcing dozens of school districts to close.

