Bill Ward, Chesapeake’s first and only black mayor, has died

July 17, 2018 7:39 pm
 
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — The first black mayor of Chesapeake, Virginia, has died.

The Virginian-Pilot reported that Bill Ward died July 10. The newspaper did not report a cause or location of the 84-year-old’s death. Chesapeake Mayor Rick West said Ward had been in the hospital.

Ward was elected to Chesapeake’s City Council in 1978 and appointed mayor in 1990. He was re-elected three times, and was Chesapeake’s only black mayor, so far.

Ward presided over explosive growth in the city. Chesapeake drew major development projects and international companies.

Warren Harris, the city’s former economic development director, said Chesapeake “transformed from being a suburban, residential city to … being an economic engine for Hampton Roads.”

Ward also mentored young black leaders and served 27 years as a history professor at Norfolk State University.

