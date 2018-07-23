Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Booklet recalls forgotten, integrated South Carolina meeting

July 23, 2018 2:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A year after World War II ended, a group of African-American and white college students in South Carolina sat down together and called for equality, in defiance of Southern custom — but the memory of their pioneering protest has faded.

Now, a social justice group wants to revive that memory.

The South Carolina Progressive Network included photos of the October 1946 Southern Negro Youth Congress in a new booklet called “History Denied.” It covers the rise and fall of the Birmingham, Alabama, based youth congress through that meeting in Columbia, which was the high water mark of the organization.

The Progressive Network is holding a party to celebrate the booklet Monday where it will hand out copies. The booklet will also be posted online at the network’s website .

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington