Booklet recalls forgotten, integrated South Carolina meeting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A year after World War II ended, a group of African-American and white college students in South Carolina sat down together and called for equality, in defiance of Southern custom — but the memory of their pioneering protest has faded.

Now, a social justice group wants to revive that memory.

The South Carolina Progressive Network included photos of the October 1946 Southern Negro Youth Congress in a new booklet called “History Denied.” It covers the rise and fall of the Birmingham, Alabama, based youth congress through that meeting in Columbia, which was the high water mark of the organization.

The Progressive Network is holding a party to celebrate the booklet Monday where it will hand out copies. The booklet will also be posted online at the network’s website .

