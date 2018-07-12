Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Brazil’s Lula found not guilty of obstruction of justice

July 12, 2018 1:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAO PAULO (AP) — Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been found not guilty of obstruction of justice.

Da Silva is currently serving a sentence on other corruption charges and faces still more.

Judge Ricardo Augusto Soares Leite ruled Thursday that there’s insufficient evidence to convict da Silva and others of attempting to interfere with a corruption investigation involving state-run oil company Petrobras. Da Silva and others were accused of trying to buy a former Petrobras executive’s silence.

Da Silva was convicted last year of trading favors with a construction company also involved in the scandal in exchange for the promise of a beachfront apartment.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Both cases are part of the Car Wash investigation in which prosecutors allege politicians granted favors and state contracts to companies for bribes and campaign contributions.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington