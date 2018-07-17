Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Brazil’s Lula is in jail but never far from the headlines

July 17, 2018 11:15 am
 
SAO PAULO (AP) — He’s tweeting about politics of the day. He’s offered commentary on the World Cup. And he’s leading polls for October’s presidential election.

Yes, he’s still in jail.

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva — universally known as Lula — has not faded from the headlines during his three months behind bars.

Instead, analysts say his public profile is part of a risky strategy to attract attention to his Workers’ Party — even if the ex-president himself is not ultimately on the ballot.

“The more time the (Workers’ Party) spends doing this, the less time there will be for another candidate to gain name recognition, to travel the country as the candidate,” said Oliver Stuenkel, a professor of international relations at the Fundacao Getulio Vargas university in Sao Paulo.

The Associated Press

