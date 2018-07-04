Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Brother of Nicaraguan leader calls for early elections

July 4, 2018 8:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — The brother of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has called for the embattled leader to move up elections to avoid more bloodshed.

Humberto Ortega served as head of Nicaraguan’s army until 1994 and he has criticized his brother’s consolidation of power.

On Wednesday, he released a letter urging Daniel Ortega to hold elections in 2019 and pull back pro-government youth groups that have been blamed for much of the street violence since protests broke out in mid-April.

Also Wednesday, former Nicaraguan President Enrique Bolanos re-iterated his call for Ortega to step down.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

More than 250 people have been killed in street clashes since peaceful protests against cuts to social security became a vehicle for various grievances against the government.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington