Defense in Buffalo Billion case: Ex-school head acted fairly

NEW YORK (AP) — A defense lawyer at a corruption trial says a “fair and competitive process” led to contracts for an ambitious upstate New York redevelopment plan known as the Buffalo Billion.

Attorney Michael Miller delivered closing arguments in Manhattan federal court.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Podolsky said earlier Monday that the process was rigged and the defendants hid their crimes by deleting emails and telling lies.

The former president of the State University of New York’s Polytechnic Institute, Alain Kaloyeros (uh-LAYN’ kal-oh-YEHR’-ohs), and three co-defendants have pleaded not guilty.

Miller calls Kaloyeros “a dynamo” and a “man of action.”

The trial comes just months after a former top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo was convicted in a related trial.

The Democratic governor is not accused of wrongdoing.

