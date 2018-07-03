Listen Live Sports

Building dispute leads to mural of crowned mayor on a toilet

July 3, 2018 3:04 pm
 
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island mayor says he’s not bothered by an unflattering public mural of him wearing a crown and sitting on a toilet that stems from a long-simmering dispute over a building he has called unsafe.

North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi has been involved in a dispute with building owner Anthony Farina over the building, described by the mayor as a “health hazard.”

Lombardi tells WPRI-TV the painting doesn’t bother him but Farina should question how he’s representing himself to the community.

Mural artist Paul Morse says he has nothing against the mayor but was hired specifically to paint him on a toilet and wearing a crown.

Farina hasn’t responded to a request seeking comment.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

