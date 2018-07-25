Business Highlights

___

Trump, European Union leaders pull back from trade war

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and European leaders pulled back from the brink of a trade war over autos Wednesday and agreed to open talks to resolve a dispute over steel and to tear down trade barriers between the United States and the European Union. In a hastily called Rose Garden appearance with Trump, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said the U.S. and the EU agreed to hold off on new tariffs, suggesting that the United States will suspend plans to start taxing European auto imports — a move that would have marked a major escalation in trade tensions between the allies.

Facebook reports slower-than-expected 2Q revenue growth

NEW YORK (AP) — There’s a scratch in Facebook’s Teflon coating. The social network’s user base and revenue grew more slowly than expected in the second quarter as the company grappled with privacy issues, sending its stock tumbling after hours. The company also warned that it expects revenue growth to decelerate in the next couple of quarters as it promotes new, and for now less profitable, products— such as its Stories disappearing message feature. It is also allowing users to make “more choices” around data privacy amid public outcry and regulatory pressures. The earnings covered the company’s first full quarter since the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal erupted.

Trump’s Scottish resort to expand, raising ethics concerns

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s company is planning a major expansion of one of its golf resorts in Britain that would include the construction and sale of 500 homes fetching as much as several million dollars each, raising possible conflict-of-interest issues as his administration faces tricky trade negotiations with the country. The Trump Organization says it submitted plans to local Scottish officials on Tuesday for permission to spend nearly $200 million (150 million pounds) building The Trump Estate, a residential community of 500 luxury cottages and mansions. Ethics lawyers have said that any expansion there requiring government approval raises the possibility Trump’s business could get special favors.

Tariffs force some automakers to dim earnings outlook

DETROIT (AP) — An escalating trade war and steep tariffs on steel and aluminum is putting pressure on earnings for automakers, prompting General Motors to slash its outlook while also weighing down shares of Ford Motor Co. GM cited “recent and significant increases in commodity costs” for why it now expects 2018 profits of $5.14 a share, down from its previous forecast of $6 and below analysts’ expectation of $6.42. Ford’s shares were slumping all day. The company reported a 48 percent decline in second-quarter net earnings after the market closed, due largely to a fire at a parts factory that cut into lucrative pickup truck sales.

Qualcomm calls off $44B deal for NXP, which lacks Chinese OK

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Qualcomm says it will drop its $44 billion deal to buy Dutch chipmaker NXP Semiconductors by the end of the day Wednesday, a high-profile victim of the rising trade tensions between the U.S and China. Instead, the San Diego-based chipmaker says it will pay a $2 billion break-up fee and spend up to $30 billion buying back its own stock. Qualcomm had once hailed the deal, first announced in 2016, as a way to break into markets for automobiles, security and network processing. But the company said the agreement would be allowed to expire as of midnight Wednesday unless China granted last-minute approval.

Barbie maker Mattel to cut more than 2,200 jobs

NEW YORK (AP) — Mattel says it will cut 2,200 jobs as the maker of Barbie dolls and Hot Wheels cars seeks to save money. The toy company was hurt by the closing of Toys R Us, with revenue falling 14 percent in the most recent quarter. A Mattel spokesman says the job cuts are a part of the company’s effort to cut at least $650 million in costs. Mattel says the jobs cuts will affect office workers around the world.

Tech companies lead US stock rally amid trade progress signs

NEW YORK (AP) — A strong performance by technology stocks and signs of progress in the trade dispute between the U.S. and the European Union powered the market to its third consecutive gain Wednesday. The Nasdaq composite closed at an all-time high. The major stock indexes jumped in the last half-hour of trading amid reports that a meeting between President Donald Trump and an EU delegation had yielded an agreement to work on averting a budding dispute between the two trading partners. Health care and industrial stocks also posted solid gains. Phone companies and other high-dividend, safe-play stocks lagged the broader market. Homebuilders slumped on government data showing sales of new U.S.

The S&P 500 index climbed 25.67 points, or 0.9 percent, to 2,846.07. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 172.16 points, or 0.7 percent, to 25,414.10. The Nasdaq added 91.47 points, or 1.2 percent, to 7,932.24. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gained of 5.01 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,685.20.

Benchmark U.S. crude added 78 cents, or 1.1 percent, to settle at $69.30 per barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, added 49 cents to close at $73.93 per barrel in London. Heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.15 a gallon. Wholesale gasoline added 3 cents to $2.12 a gallon. Natural gas gained 4 cents to $2.78 per 1,000 cubic feet.

