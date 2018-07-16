Listen Live Sports

California man gets home detention in Maxine Waters threat

July 16, 2018 4:40 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles man who threatened to kill Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters in a profanity-laced voicemail has been sentenced to six months of home detention.

Anthony Scott Lloyd also was sentenced Monday to three years’ probation and 100 hours of community service.

The 45-year-old Lloyd pleaded guilty in April to threatening a U.S. official.

Last October, Lloyd left a voicemail at Waters’ office telling her that if she continued threatening President Donald Trump, “we’ll kill you,” and “You’re dead.” Lloyd also used a racial slur against Waters, who’s black.

Lloyd told the FBI he was upset with Waters for comments criticizing Trump on a talk-radio show.

Waters said in a letter that a lenient sentence for Lloyd would only embolden others to engage in similar conduct and may endanger the community.

