The Associated Press
 
Charges filed in Minnesota over City Council brawl

July 20, 2018 9:48 am
 
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (AP) — Charges have been filed against two City Council members in Minnesota who were involved in a knockdown, chair-swinging brawl that resulted from a discussion about a children’s splash pad.

The Pennington County attorney has charged Joshua Hagen with fifth-degree assault and Jerald Brown with disorderly conduct stemming from the physical fight at a Thief River Falls City Council meeting more than a week ago.

Brown tells the Star Tribune a heated discussion over swimming pool money and a splash park went from bad to worse.

Charging documents say both men were shoving each other and ended up on the floor. Brown suffered injuries to his face. Hagen sustained abrasions to his back and chest. Brown says he doesn’t plan to contest the charges. Hagen resigned his council seat earlier this week, citing medical reasons.

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

The Associated Press

