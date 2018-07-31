Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Charlottesville picks internal candidate as interim manager

July 31, 2018 5:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Charlottesville has picked a longtime city employee to serve as its interim city manager.

The city announced Michael Murphy’s hiring in a news release Tuesday that said the 47-year-old joined the city staff in 1995. He’s been assistant city manager since August 2015.

His appointment comes after the city council voted in May not to renew manager Maurice Jones’ contract. Jones and other city leaders faced criticism in the aftermath of last summer’s white nationalist rally.

The city says Murphy has been heavily involved in planning for the Aug. 10-12 weekend marking the rally anniversary.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Jones’ last day was Tuesday. He’s accepted a job as the town manager of Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

The city has retained an outside firm to assist in its recruitment process for the permanent position.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington