Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Chicago police officer who killed 2 cleared in bar fight

July 10, 2018 6:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer who was the subject of a lawsuit in the fatal shooting of a teenager and a grandmother has been acquitted of beating two men in a bar fight.

Cook County Circuit Judge Daniel Gallagher on Tuesday cleared Officer Robert Rialmo of two counts of misdemeanor battery resulting from the fight that occurred in December.

Prosecutors said Rialmo made an unprovoked attack against the two men, one of whom was seeking his jacket at closing time.

Rialmo’s lawyer argued the officer was defending himself from “very intoxicated” aggressors when he punched two men in the face. Rialmo testified Tuesday he was acting in self defense.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

A trial over lawsuits stemming from Rialmo’s 2015 fatal shooting of 19-year-old Quintonio LeGrier ended last month. Jurors awarded LeGrier’s family just over $1 million but contradicted their verdict, which the judge negated. Bystander 55-year-old Bettie Jones was also killed.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington