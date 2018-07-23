Listen Live Sports

Chicago set to pay $3M to family of 2 killed in police chase

July 23, 2018 5:10 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago City Council committee has recommended that the city pay nearly $3 million to the families of two people killed when a man fleeing police crashed his vehicle in 2015.

Monday’s vote by the council’s Finance Committee means that the full City Council will almost certainly approve the settlement and the payment to the families of 66-year-old Willie Owens and 88-year-old Margaret Silas when it meets on Wednesday.

Paul Forbes was fleeing officers when he ran a red light on Chicago’s South Side. The 26-year-old hit the car Silas was in as well as other vehicles. His car also struck Owens, who was working on his stalled truck.

The families sued Chicago, arguing officers should have stopped pursuing Forbes before the crash.

