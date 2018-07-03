Listen Live Sports

China issues warning for citizens traveling to US

July 3, 2018 6:46 am
 
BEIJING (AP) — China has issued a safety warning to its citizens traveling to the United States amid rising tensions between the sides over accusations of unfair trading practices and other disputes.

The warning issued late last week and posted on the Website of the Chinese Embassy in Washington touches on issues from the high cost of medical treatment in the U.S. to the importance of guarding against crime and terrorist attacks and the powers wielded by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

In Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said Tuesday that China’s government was merely fulfilling its duty to warn travelers of “potential dangers.”

U.S. tariffs meant to punish China for allegedly unfair trading practices are due to take effect Friday. Friction has also grown over the South China Sea and Taiwan.

