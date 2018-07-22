Listen Live Sports

China’s Xi visits Rwanda, 2nd stop on his Africa tour

July 22, 2018 4:16 pm
 
KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in Rwanda, the second stop in his latest tour of Africa.

President Paul Kagame has welcomed Xi as the first Chinese president to visit the East African country. On Monday Xi is expected to visit a memorial for Rwanda’s 1994 genocide and sign bilateral agreements.

The Chinese leader then moves on to South Africa to participate in a summit of the BRICS emerging economies that starts on Wednesday. Finally, Xi will visit the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius.

China is Africa’s largest trading partner, and it also seeks closer military ties. China opened its first military base on the continent last year in the Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti.

