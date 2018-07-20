Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Chinese president meets top leaders in 1st visit to UAE

July 20, 2018 6:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping is in the United Arab Emirates meeting with top leaders as the two countries seek to deepen economic ties.

Xi, his Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and other Chinese officials held morning meetings Friday with Abu Dhabi’s powerful crown prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, the crown prince of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktuom, and others at the presidential palace in Abu Dhabi.

Details of the talks weren’t immediately announced but they were expected to sign a number of accords on joint cooperation in the areas of trade and investment.

It’s Xi’s first time to the UAE as president and comes at a time that China is looking to expand its influence in the region.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington