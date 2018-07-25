Listen Live Sports

City agrees to pay $150K to resolve lawsuit over force

July 25, 2018 11:27 am
 
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio city sued by a family who alleged a moonlighting police officer used excessive force and broke a teenage girl’s jaw has agreed to pay the family $150,000 to resolve the lawsuit.

The suit filed against Lakewood and the officer in 2017 alleged the officer working security at a city library violated the teen’s civil rights. It said he put the 17-year-old teen in a headlock while wrestling her out of the library in 2016 after a disagreement. The officer was later suspended for 40 hours and prohibited from working off-duty security at the library.

Cleveland.com reports the family on Tuesday agreed to an offer of judgment from the city and the officer that doesn’t admit liability or damages. Attorneys representing Lakewood and the officer declined to comment.

___

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

