Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Coast Guard evacuates ailing crew member from Queen Mary 2

July 6, 2018 10:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Coast Guard officials in New York have evacuated a Queen Mary 2 crew member who was suffering from abdominal pains.

The Coast Guard says it was notified at 6:15 p.m. Friday that a crew member on board the ocean liner needed medical attention.

The Fire Department of New York joined the Coast Guard in transferring the 32-year-old woman to a Coast Guard facility. From there she was taken to Staten Island University Hospital.

The woman’s name and medical condition weren’t immediately released.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The Queen Mary 2 had just departed New York for a seven-day passage to Southampton, England.

The 1,132-foot (345-meter) vessel is the flagship of the Cunard cruise line. A Cunard spokesman did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington