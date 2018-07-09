Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Colombia signs law paving way for drug gang*s surrender

July 9, 2018 10:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos has signed a law that could pave the way for the country’s biggest drug gangs to surrender.

The measure signed Monday reduces prison sentences by as much as 50 percent for members of a criminal group that collectively turn themselves in.

Santos says he has received assurances that the Gulf clan will soon adhere to the new law. The much-feared group is comprised of former right-wing paramilitary fighters that has terrorized much of northern Colombia to gain control of major cocaine smuggling routes through thick jungles north to Central America and on to the U.S.

The group’s leader appeared in a video last year expressing a willingness to surrender with his men.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington