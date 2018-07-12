Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Consumer group sues Ben & Jerry’s over eco-friendly claims

July 12, 2018 5:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A consumer advocacy group has filed a lawsuit against Ben & Jerry’s alleging the ice cream company misleads consumers about its environmental practices.

Vermont Public Radio reports a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Superior Court of the District of Columbia by the Organic Consumers Association claims Unilever, the parent company of Ben & Jerry’s, used advertising to create the false perception that the ice cream company “is committed to a clean environment and high animal welfare standards.”

The nonprofit says most of the milk used in Ben & Jerry’s ice cream doesn’t meet its standards for animal care and labor practices. They also claim that farms supplying the company are polluting Lake Champlain and Lake Carmi.

A Ben & Jerry’s spokeswoman says the company does not comment on lawsuits.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

___

Information from: WVPS-FM, http://www.vpr.net

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington