Convictions upheld for women who raised money for al-Shabab

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld the convictions and prison sentences of two women who used an internet chat room to raise several thousand dollars for the Somali militant group al-Shabab.

Muna Osman Jama of Reston, Virginia, and Hinda Osman Dhirane of Kent, Washington, were convicted of providing support to a terrorist organization. Jama was sentenced to 12 years, while Dhirane received 11 years.

In their appeal, Jama and Dhirane argued that a federal judge was wrong to deny their motion to suppress evidence and to apply certain sentencing enhancements.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected those arguments in a ruling Monday.

The women did not deny their sympathies for al-Shabab, but their lawyers argued that the money went to people who were not clearly defined members.

