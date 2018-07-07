Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Cooper promises full Hurricane Matthew recovery to Lumbees

July 7, 2018 7:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PEMBROKE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is promising people in southern North Carolina he will do all he can to make sure they recover from flooding from Hurricane Matthew.

Cooper spoke Saturday at the last day of the 50th annual Lumbee Homecoming at UNC-Pembroke. The Native American tribe is headquartered in Robeson County.

Cooper says along with making sure to secure all the recovery money he can for Hurricane Matthew, he will also fight for better education, health care and more money in people’s pockets.

Hurricane Matthew dumped more than 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain in October 2016, causing widespread flooding in the region.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Cooper also participated in the parade held by the American Indian Science and Engineering Society at the university.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington