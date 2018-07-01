Listen Live Sports

Could immigration officials show up at hurricane shelters?

July 1, 2018 12:22 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — With hurricane season in full swing, staff at Florida’s evacuation shelters are busy making preparations like what to do for specials needs evacuees and where to send victims of domestic violence. But this year they’re practicing for a new issue — what to do if immigration officials want to take a look around.

The drill comes as Miami-Dade County officials ended their longstanding practice of letting the Red Cross manage its main evacuation centers. This year, the Miami Herald reports the county plans to have 2,000 government workers to run dozens of shelters.

Immigration officials said last year that they wouldn’t conduct sweeps at hurricane shelters, but in the uncertain political climate, Miami officials said they want to be prepared. They’re training workers to turn immigration officials away if they show up.

