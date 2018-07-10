County executive candidate to request recount in 9-vote loss

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — A candidate in the Democratic primary for Baltimore County executive says he’ll file a request for a recount.

News outlets report state Sen. Jim Brochin could file the request as early as Tuesday. He lost the race by nine votes to former state delegate Johnny Olszewski Jr.

Tim Hodge is an attorney for Brochin’s campaign. Hodge says, “When you’re only nine votes away, you have to do the recount.” The request would be filed Tuesday or Wednesday. Hodge believes state law requires a recount to begin within two days of the request.

In Montgomery County, Councilman Marc Elrich was declared the winner of the Democratic primary for county executive on Sunday. But news outlets report that businessman David Blair is considering a recount request since he lost by 80 votes.

