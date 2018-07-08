Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Cyprus passes law to complete Cooperative Bank takeover

July 8, 2018 4:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cypriot lawmakers have approved a law that enables the completion of the takeover of the island nation’s troubled Cooperative Bank by the Cyprus-based Hellenic Bank.

The law allows state guarantees backing the multibillion-euro takeover to limit possible losses to Hellenic. It passed on a 32-20 vote Sunday.

The takeover was announced nearly a month ago. Jittery depositors withdrew savings worth hundreds of millions of euros before and after the deal’s announcement amid speculation about Cooperative Bank’s future.

Lawmakers also approved a batch of laws making it easier for banks to collect on billions worth of bad loans.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Cooperative Bank is 77 percent state-owned and the top bank for domestic deposits in Cyprus. But it’s weighed down by bad loans, which represent nearly 60 percent of the total loan book.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington