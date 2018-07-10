Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Czech PM inks power-sharing deal with Communists

July 10, 2018 9:14 am
 
1 min read
Share       

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis signed a power-sharing deal with the far-left Communist Party on Tuesday in a move that will give the maverick party a role in governing for the first time since the country’s 1989 anti-communist Velvet Revolution.

The agreement is meant to ensure the Communist Party’s support for the coalition government led by Babis in a key, mandatory confidence vote in the lower house of Parliament on Wednesday.

All governments must win such a vote to stay in power.

The government of Babis’ centrist ANO (YES) movement and the leftist Social Democrats that was sworn in on June 27 doesn’t have a majority in the house and needs the Communists’ support to survive.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The cooperation with the Communists is a controversial issue that recently prompted thousands of Czechs to rally against it.

Unlike most other communist parties in central Europe that have joined the left-wing mainstream in recent decades, the Czech party has maintained a hardline stance.

It is vehemently opposed to NATO and has friendly ties with the ruling communists in Cuba, China and North Korea. The Communists also oppose the deployment of Czech troops abroad, particularly to the Baltics and Poland as part of NATO’s mission amid the tension between Russia and the West.

The Communists insist Russia poses no threat.

To win their support, Babis agreed with their demand to tax the compensation that the country’s churches receive for property seized by the former Communist regime.

The Communist Party is a vocal opponent of the payment.

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington