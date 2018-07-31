Listen Live Sports

DC court sides with transit agency in dispute with church

July 31, 2018 3:08 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court in Washington is siding with transportation officials in a dispute about the transit agency’s decision to reject an ad from the Roman Catholic Church.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled Tuesday.

The Archdiocese of Washington sued in 2017 after Metro rejected an ad for its Christmas fundraising effort, which showed a biblical scene. The archdiocese argued Metro’s decision violated the First Amendment. Metro pointed to its blanket policy of refusing to accept issue-oriented ads including political, religious and advocacy ads.

A lower federal court judge had also sided with Metro. The Trump administration supported the archdiocese.

President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was on the three-judge panel deciding the case but recused himself, so Tuesday’s decision was 2-0.

