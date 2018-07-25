Listen Live Sports

Deal on court-monitored Chicago police changes close

July 25, 2018 3:13 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Lawyers have told a federal judge the only outstanding disagreement in talks on a plan for court-monitored police reforms in Chicago is over a proposal that officers file paperwork whenever they point a gun at someone, even if they don’t fire.

Attorneys spoke at a Wednesday status hearing in Chicago in a lawsuit the state attorney general’s office brought last year. The suit sought oversight of changes.

Chicago’s police union says the requirement could make officers hesitate to draw weapons when their lives are actually in danger.

A city filing Tuesday says a 200-page draft plan is nearly done. It would be subject to court approval.

Chicago vowed after a 2017 Justice Department report found deep-rooted civil rights violations by police that it would implement far-reaching changes.

