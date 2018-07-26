Listen Live Sports

Defense lawyers demand review in British jihadi case

July 26, 2018 2:42 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — Lawyers for one of two alleged British jihadis are demanding a judicial review of a decision by a British government official to allow the men to be tried in the United States.

Lawyers for El Shafee Elsheikh wrote the government on Thursday after leaked documents showed British officials did not require their American counterparts to provide assurances that U.S. prosecutors would not seek the death penalty if the two men were put on trial.

The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported it had seen a letter from Home Secretary Sajid Javid to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions about the men allegedly linked to the Islamic State group. They are in custody in Kurdish-controlled northeastern Syria.

Attorneys Gareth Peirce and Anne McMurdie say they’ve written the government to argue the decision was unlawful.

