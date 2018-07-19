Listen Live Sports

Delaware, Maryland granted transmission line cost rehearing

July 19, 2018 3:36 pm
 
DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Federal Regulatory Commission has granted a rehearing sought by Delaware and Maryland officials over planned cost allocations for a $278 million regional electric transmission line project.

The commission on Thursday granted a rehearing sought by the two states after FERC in 2016 denied their complaint alleging that the cost-sharing formula used by regional grid operator PJM Interconnection was unfair.

The project calls for construction of a 230-kilovolt line from the Artificial Island nuclear complex in southern New Jersey to Delaware as a way to improve system reliability.

Delaware and Maryland officials have argued that ratepayers on the Delmarva peninsula would pay more than 90 percent of the cost for a project that mostly benefits New Jersey. They have urged FERC to consider alternative cost methodologies.

