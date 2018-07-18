Listen Live Sports

Democratic Committee office struck by gunfire

July 18, 2018 11:26 pm
 
< a min read
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Albany County Democratic Committee says someone fired nine shots into their New York headquarters.

Committee Chairman Jack Flynn says an employee came into the office Wednesday morning and found debris and bullet holes in the front window.

Police believe the shots were fired after everyone had left the office Tuesday night.

Albany Police Officer Steve Smith says investigators found bullet fragments, but it’s too soon to say what kind of gun was used.

Flynn says he believes someone was intentionally targeting the Democratic Party. He says the shooting was especially frightening because his desk is on the other side of the window.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

