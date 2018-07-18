Deputy names, other details released in Minnesota shooting

CHANHASSEN, Minn. (AP) — More details have been released in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old student in suburban Minneapolis, including the names of the sheriff’s deputies involved.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Carver County sheriff’s Cpl. Jacob Hodge and Deputy Travis Larson both fired their guns during a confrontation with Archer Amorosi on Friday in Chanhassen. Both are on standard administrative leave.

Authorities say they recovered a BB gun and a hatchet near Amorosi’s body.

The teen’s mother called deputies to the family’s home, saying he was suicidal and threatening her with knives and a baseball bat.

Investigators say Amorosi ran out of the house holding a hatchet and what appeared to be a handgun. Deputies used a stun gun on Amorosi, and Hodge and Larson fired their guns at one point, hitting him.

