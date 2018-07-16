Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Dominion gets incremental approval to merge with SC utility

July 16, 2018 2:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Federal regulators have given the first of several levels of approval to a Virginia-based power company’s proposed merger with an embattled South Carolina utility after the failure of a multibillion-dollar nuclear project.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Friday ruled that the combination of SCANA Corp. and Dominion Energy, Inc. “is consistent with the public interest and is authorized.”

The Virginia utility has offered rebates of around $1,000 to customers of SCANA subsidiary South Carolina Electric & Gas Corp.

SCE&G and state-owned utility Santee Cooper spent more than $9 billion before abandoning construction on a pair of nuclear reactors near Columbia last year.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Dominion says the merger is contingent upon approval of SCANA’s shareholders, as well as authorizations from state regulators and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington