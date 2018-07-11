Listen Live Sports

Drone with grenades lands at property of Mexico police chief

July 11, 2018 9:31 am
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in the northern Mexican state of Baja California say that a drone carrying two deactivated grenades landed on a property owned by the state’s security chief.

The state government statement says Gerardo Manuel Sosa Olachea does not use the property in Tecate and was not present, but state police guarding it saw the drone.

Sosa Olachea said Tuesday the incident was unfortunate and was the result of the state’s work against organized crime.

In October, authorities in the north-central state of Guanajuato said they captured men carrying a drone equipped with a powerful bomb and remote-controlled detonator.

At the time, authorities said only that the men belonged to a “crime cell.”

