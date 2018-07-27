Listen Live Sports

Eastern Washington US House race takes harsh turn

July 27, 2018 2:18 pm
 
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers is sharply attacking her presumed Democratic opponent in the run-up to August’s primary, calling Lisa Brown “dangerously liberal.”

A television ad on behalf of McMorris Rodgers says Brown was soft on sex offenders while in the state Legislature. The ad claims that Brown voted against a bill that would have given the state authority to prohibit some convicted sex offenders from living within a quarter mile of a school.

Brown says the ad is misleading and she voted against the bill because she did not think it was tough enough and should have included preschools and child care centers.

Brown plans to unleash some negative ads of her own and attack McMorris Rodgers for voting dozens of times to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

