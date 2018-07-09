Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

ECB head Draghi: Trade protectionism is main risk to economy

July 9, 2018 9:53 am
 
< a min read
Share       

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — European Central Bank head Mario Draghi says that new trade barriers are the main risk to Europe’s economy and that it’s up to the EU to “lead by example” by supporting economic openness.

Draghi told the European parliament Monday that the bank had decided to phase out its 2.4 trillion-euro, three-year bond purchase stimulus program at year-end because inflation is finally in line with the ECB’s goal of just under 2 percent, with economic growth creating 8.4 million jobs.

He said that “risks to the outlook mainly relate to the threat of increased protectionism.”

U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports and on a range of Chinese goods, leading to retaliation from China, the EU and others.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington